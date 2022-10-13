Paul Heckingbottom gives insight into Sheffield United dressing room mentality

Sheffield United have hit a bump in the road since the international break, only picking up one point from their last three games and seeing their cushion inside the automatic promotion places diminish to goal difference alone.

The drop-off in form has coincided with a defensive injury crisis at Bramall Lane, causing Paul Heckingbottom to switch to a back four in their unsuccessful trip to Stoke City last time out.

The Blades have strength in depth for the level and will be confident of returning to their sky-high performance levels of the opening stretch of the season when they start to bring players back in from the current injury list.

Heckingbottom explained what keeps the squad motivated during this challenging period when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “We’re happy to go under the radar.

“We’re not a fussy group.

“We don’t need the attention; we don’t crave it or demand it.

“We know, internally, the challenges these lads have overcome, and we know why they’ve been able to do that – because of their fight, their desire and their attitude.

“But we don’t need others to tell us that.

“Some people might.

“This group doesn’t.

“They’re just trying to do it for their teammates, the fans and of course themselves.

“If people want to talk about others, then that’s fine by us.

“If they want to talk about us, that’s fine too.

“It doesn’t change anything, this is only the start (of the season) and there’s a long way, a very long way, to go yet.”

Heckingbottom is protecting his players in a way, if they do lose the league title favourites tag in the coming weeks, it is early to be dropping claims like that but given the way they started the season, some supporters will have been talking about trips to Anfield, Old Trafford and The Emirates next season already.

The Verdict

Heckingbottom does come across as a very good manager of individuals, and though he can become prickly with the media on occasion, it would appear that the squad believe that he answers questions with their best interests at heart.

Whether they pretend not to be or they accept where they are, the Blades are among the biggest clubs in the division, that can also be said by looking at their wage budget, so the expectation will be for them to compete for promotion especially with the high standards that they set last term.

Despite the recent drop-off, it has been so far so good for Heckingbottom and United this season and they would have been delighted to sit top of the tree after 13 matches had it been offered to them when the season began.