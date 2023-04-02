Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is glad that rivals Middlesbrough will now feel the pressure as his side opened up a cushion in the battle to finish second this season.

What did Paul Heckingbottom say?

It felt like a pivotal day in the promotion race, as the Blades had a tough game at Norwich City, whilst Middlesbrough went to relegation threatened Huddersfield. On paper, it was a weekend where neutrals may have expected the Yorkshire side to lose ground, but it turned out to be a great day for Sheffield United, as they picked up maximum points as Boro lost.

Therefore, they are six points clear of Michael Carrick’s side, with a game in hand, so they’re in a commanding position with just eight games to go. And, speaking to the Sheffield Star after the game, Heckingbottom explained why his side are able to cope under the spotlight, as he welcomed the attention turning to the chasing pack.

“Every time we win, whatever Middlesbrough, Luton or anyone else does, it makes their margins for error even slighter because there’s another game gone. I want them to feel that pressure. We are lucky. We have been in this position all season so we feel comfortable in it. We’ve got players who have done this before.

“We’ve got lads who have done this before. We’ve been in big games already in the cup and so we know what they feel like. We are used to them. This is a strange period of the season right now, and I want them (Middlesbrough and Luton) to start feeling the pressure now.”

Are Sheffield United favourites for promotion?

This felt like a pivotal day in the fight to go up with Burnley, as Boro will no doubt have pinpointed it as a real opportunity for them, but it didn’t happen, and now the Blades are in a fantastic position to get over the line.

As Heckingbottom says, his side have had to deal with all the noise for some time, but they kept plugging away, and they deserve so much credit for blocking it out, remaining professional and getting points on the board, even if they weren’t at their best.

So, you can be sure that the boss won’t allow complacency to creep in now, as they still have a lot of work to do before promotion is sealed. Now, all attention turns to Good Friday, when they have a home game against struggling Wigan Athletic.