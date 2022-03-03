Paul Heckingbottom explains what Iliman Ndiaye is missing at Sheffield United

Iliman Ndiaye has had a breakthrough season at Sheffield United and looks set to remain a crucial player in their promotion push.

In combination with the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Billy Sharp the Frenchman has made some very important contributions in the final third, but Paul Heckingbottom would like to see a bit more consistency from the youngster.

Ndiaye is still a bit raw and there is plenty of development left to come for him, and Heckingbottom explained what he needs to improve on when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “Iliman is learning at the thick end.

“He’s still a baby in terms of his development, not being in the academy system really before coming here.

“Everyone sees what a brilliant player he is, how he moves the ball, how he demands the ball and how he’s moving it.

“But there’s no point in looking good. “You have to be good. “We’ve had that conversation this week and the only thing that’s missing really is the goals. “So that’s something we want to get back to.” The former Marseille youth player has made a good fist of adapting to English football this season and will have excited many supporters along the way, with his contract running until the summer of 2024, the Blades should enjoy watching him for at least another couple of campaigns as the 21-year-old hones his ability under Heckingbottom. The Verdict

Considering Ndiaye scored two on his first Championship appearance of the campaign, to have only added one since may be a little disappointing, but keeping in mind his age and experience there are plenty of other reasons for optimism. It will be interesting to see if Ndiaye takes up more dangerous positions in the coming weeks after taking time to discuss his progress with Heckingbottom, the former Barnsley manager appears to have improved almost every player in the squad since taking over from Slavisa Jokanovic at the back end of 2021. There could be a lot of twists and turns remaining in the Blades’ promotion push and an in-form Iliman Ndiaye would go a long way to securing a stable position in the top six.