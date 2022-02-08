Paul Heckingbottom explains the role Sheffield United supporters can play in the club’s play-off push

Sheffield United have carried on their resurgence up the table since Slavisa Jokanovic’s departure and they look more likely than ever to make an assault on the play-off places.

The Blades suffered an extremely slow start in their first season since relegation from the Premier League, but have been able to put that behind them in the last few months with Paul Heckingbottom creating a far more positive atmosphere around the club.

Heckingbottom explained the role that the supporters can play in the club’s push for a top six finish when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “The best thing, the very best thing, is when a team and the crowd are working together in unison.

“We’ve all seen how powerful that can be when it happens here.

“I love that because, listen, I’m a football fan myself.

“I grew up watching football and even back then, when everything was aligned, it was brilliant.

“You could feel it.

“We can help out each other, the team and the fans, definitely.

“We will look to be proactive.

“What comes first, the chicken or the egg? Do we get the fans going or do they get us going? People will have different views.

“What I do know is that we’re all stronger when we’re together and that’s something we all want to make sure is always the case here.”

United are tenth, just three points behind sixth placed West Bromwich Albion having played two games fewer.

They have won seven, drawn one and lost one in their last nine, the type of run that can change the course of a season and if they replicate anything like that in the coming months, a play-off place will be cemented.

The Verdict

There are a lot of huge clubs with enormous fan bases in the hunt for a top six spot this season.

Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough have captured the imagination in recent months but the turnaround at Bramall Lane cannot be forgotten about, even with star man Morgan Gibbs-White missing the last five in the league they have been able to kick on in his absence.

If nothing else, the Blades are building excellent momentum and setting a solid foundation for next season under Heckingbottom.

The chasing pack are very evenly matched and if the likes of West Brom and Bournemouth can get it together above them, the mission will become significantly more challenging.