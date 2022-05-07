Paul Heckingbottom explains the importance of supporters’ role ahead of Sheffield United v Fulham

Only a win over Fulham this afternoon will guarantee Sheffield United a spot in the Championship play-offs.

The Blades have experienced an incredible turnaround since Paul Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic in the dugout, culminating in the league champions arriving at Bramall Lane as outsiders, with United expected to get over the line.

There have been many memorable home performances since the turn of the year from the Blades, but they need one more to cement a top six spot, and that will require a strong display from all angles.

Heckingbottom explained how crucial of a role the supporters can play when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “The fans, they are going to be huge.

“To be fair, they probably don’t realise how huge either.

“Like us, they have to make the most of the occasion and the opportunity as well.

“Opportunities like this don’t always come around in football and, together, we can give ourselves a great chance of taking it.

“Everyone needs to enjoy this, including the fans.

“And everyone needs to be at their absolute best, including the fans.”

The Blades won the reverse fixture 1-0 thanks to an outstanding solo goal from Iliman Ndiaye, the 22-year-old has been in fine form in recent weeks and could go on to make a decisive contribution yet again.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see if Billy Sharp returns to play any part with the play-offs in mind.

If it was not for the attacking injury crisis at Sheffield United, they probably would have cemented a top six spot before now, and could have even hung around the automatic promotion conversation for a while longer.

The Cottagers come into this one off the back of thumping sixth placed Luton Town 7-0, and Aleksandar Mitrovic will be hungry to build on his 43 league goal tally for the season.

It is hard to see Fulham taking their foot off the gas even though their fate is sealed, Marco Silva will not let standards slip.