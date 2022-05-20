Paul Heckingbottom explains how Sheffield United should operate in summer transfer window

Sheffield United‘s performances and results since Paul Heckingbottom took over this season will give the Blades a lot of hope heading towards 2022/23.

The Blades ultimately lost out to Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi final but produced such an impressive performance, to come from behind in the second leg, so much so that the overwhelming emotion both on and off the pitch would have been one of pride.

Morgan Gibbs-White will take some replacing and it will be interesting to see how the Blades dip into the transfer market this summer.

Heckingbottom offered an update on the club’s recruitment plans when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “Recruitment is key.

“We’ve got a good group, a good few tied down and we need six or seven positions sorting.

“Be that with people already in the building, loans or from elsewhere.

“It’s my job now to start pushing that. “We’re looking at six or seven (areas). “It’s my job to drive things. “I know what we’re looking at.” The Blades will not be spending their parachute payments in the same way that Fulham and Bournemouth have recently, this summer, with a large portion of them going towards replenishing the losses the club made during the pandemic. The Verdict

It is hard to predict how the Blades will get on next season, due to just how crucial their recruitment is going to be this summer. If Gibbs-White, Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye depart, it is going to be very difficult for them to finish in the top six again, but with a fully fit Billy Sharp and the heart and determination they showed in defeat at the City Ground, you cannot write them off. Heckingbottom’s stock has risen enormously as a manager since coming in this season and going back to basics, in comparison to the possession based style of play that Slavisa Jokanovic had tried to implement at the club. With a smart summer window negotiated, the Blades will be optimistic about challenging again.