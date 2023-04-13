Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says losing Tommy Doyle and James McAtee will be a big miss to his side for their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City later this month.

The pair are on loan with the Blades from City, meaning they will both be inevitable for the tie, with FA rules preventing players from lining up against their parent club in the competition.

Heckingbottom had said that he planned to speak to City boss Pep Guardiola about giving them permission to play in the game, but the rules would not allow them to do so regardless of City's stance.

Doyle and McAtee have both been key players for the Blades in their promotion push this season, helping Heckingbottom's side up to second in the Championship table, where they currently sit five points clear of third-placed Luton Town and in pole position for a Premier League return.

McAtee has scored six goals and registered four assists in 37 appearances this campaign, while Doyle has found the back of the net on four occasions and provided five assists in 32 appearances, with his superb late strike in the 3-2 home win over Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-finals setting up United's day at Wembley.

What did Paul Heckingbottom say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via Sky Bet, Heckingbottom said that losing Doyle and McAtee is both a big blow to his side and disappointing for the pair on an individual level after their contributions this season.

"Losing Tommy Doyle and James McAtee is a miss as it means we’re two short in our squad and they’ve been involved in every game," Heckingbottom said.

"What it means is that we’ll be calling on our squad again.

"We spoke earlier about the remaining games of the season as well as the league games and how we’re going to need every player to contribute.

"It’s more of a blow for both Tommy Doyle and James McAtee rather than damaging me and my preparation of the team and our preparation.

"We treat it not as an eleven but as a group of people, so it’s Tommy and James who are missing out on a big occasion – one that they’ve both contributed to and helped us get there."

How big a loss are Doyle and McAtee for Sheffield United?

It was a difficult enough task for the Blades to face City, but it has been made significantly harder by losing two of their best players.

Guardiola's men are looking incredibly strong having won their last nine games in all competitions and are still in contention to win the treble this season.

It would have been interesting to see whether Guardiola would have allowed Doyle and McAtee to play had the rules permitted, as playing in a cup semi-final at Wembley would undoubtedly have been an incredible beneficial experience for their development.

The Blades have shown they can cope with an extensive injury list at times this season, but this will be their toughest challenge yet.