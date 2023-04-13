Sheffield United must not lose their focus on the Championship and promotion despite their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley later this month, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has exclusively told Football League World.

United are on course to win promotion back to the Premier League this term but both Luton Town and Middlesbrough still hold hopes of catching them in the race for second place.

Paul Heckingbottom's FA Cup message

They booked their place in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley by beating Blackburn Rovers in the all-Championship quarter-final last month and will face Man City on Saturday 22nd April.

But Heckingbottom is determined to ensure that the focus is on getting the job done in the promotion race and beating both Cardiff City and Bristol City in the next week, before they can turn their attention to Pep Guardiola's side.

Speaking exclusively to FLW ahead of the Easter Weekend, courtesy of Sky Bet, the Blades boss highlighted the importance of remaining focussed.

“Yeah, it’s a long way away and we’re getting asked a lot about it," said Heckingbottom.

"Whether it’s interviews, fans, the excitement. We’re making sure we’re getting the ticket situation, things like that sorted – so that we can put it to bed. Because in our eyes we’ve got too many big games before that, so our focus is on the next few days, it’s on Wigan and that’s it. Once we get the game out of the way proceeding Manchester City, we’ll have a couple of days to work on City and that will be it.

“We can’t lose our focus; we’ve worked too hard to. We’re in April and we’re going to be well into April and still in with a shot at automatic promotion with the semi-final in the FA Cup. It’s unreal what everyone has done, however, we need to win something – that’s it. That’s where our focus is. Our key objective right now as we speak is Wigan. And if I’m speaking to you on the Wednesday before the semi-final, I’ll probably start talking to you about City.”

Are Sheffield United at risk of missing out on promotion?

Despite their 2-0 defeat to Burnley on Monday, the Blades remain in a commanding position in the race for automatic promotion.

Heckingbottom's side are five points clear of Luton and eight ahead of Boro - and have a game in hand over both.

With six games left of the season, that cushion should be enough to ensure promotion but they cannot afford to take their foot off the gas.