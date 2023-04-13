Getting summer recruitment done quickly has helped Sheffield United push for promotion to the Premier League in 2022/23, according to Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom.

United are the frontrunners to secure the Championship's second automatic promotion spot - sitting five points clear of third-place Luton Town with a game in hand.

Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United transfer claim

Heckingbottom credits his side's success to their ability to carry over the momentum built up in the latter part of last season, which was helped by their early movement in the summer transfer window.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, courtesy of Sky Bet, he explained: “We’ve carried on [our good form] from last season and sometimes that can be quite difficult to do, especially when your season drags on into the play-offs and you’re unsuccessful. A big thing was how we closed last season off and made sure we were positive – in my mind, we just ran out of time last season.

“From November to the end of the season, we were on a great run and couldn’t catch the teams in the automatic promotion places, and then in the play-offs we just ran out of time against Nottingham Forest.

“It was a case of making sure that was a message [to the league]. We tried to be quick with our recruitment in June, to make sure we were working together, and we could start the season well – we managed to do that and keep that momentum.”

What will Sheffield United's plan be for the summer transfer window?

The Blades' plans for the upcoming window are going to be dictated by whether they can secure promotion but assuming they do, we can expect them to try and work quickly to carry their current momentum into the Premier League.

Indeed, the South Yorkshire club have likely lined up a number of targets already and will surely have contingency plans in place for losing the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sander Berge, and Iliman Ndiaye.

Missing out on promotion would leave them in a tough position given the ongoing delays to the potential takeover and the EFL-enforced transfer embargo after they defaulted on payments owed to other clubs.