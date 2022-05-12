Paul Heckingbottom drops injury update on Sheffield United trio ahead of Nott’m Forest test

Sheffield United’s injury situation is “as good as it can be” heading into the play-offs according to Paul Heckingbottom.

It’s been a tough stretch for Sheffield United when it comes to injuries, with Heckingbottom without the likes of Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie and Jayden Bogle.

Billy Sharp has added to Sheffield United’s problems with a calf injury, whilst George Baldock has been in-and-out of the picture recently.

Despite that, Sheffield United have ended the season strongly with three straight wins, including a 4-0 victory over Fulham last weekend that left them fifth in the table and secured them a play-off semi-final with Nottingham Forest.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye starred in that clash with a goal and an assist apiece, carrying the main attacking threat for Heckingbottom.

There’s been a requirement to protect that duo ahead of the play-offs in a bid to not worsen the injury situation that’s built at Bramall Lane.

Heckingbottom has today provided a positive update on the injury situation, claiming things are in a good place ahead of a play-off campaign that could result in a swift return to the Premier League.

He told @SheffieldUnited: “Morgan’s been back on the grass today, George has had more training minutes, looking good. Bill’s another few days closer. Touch wood, everything at the minute is as good as it can be from the last game.”

Sheffield United host Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon in the first leg of their play-off clash.

The Verdict

This is good news for the Blades.

They’ve got two tough fixtures coming up against Nottingham Forest and they need to be as competitive as they possibly can.

Gibbs-White and Baldock allow them to be that, whilst Sharp’s presence in the squad, if he’s fit, would give everyone a lift.

In good form, and with the injury situation no worse after wiping the floor with Fulham, Sheffield United can be upbeat about a play-off campaign that felt a million miles away when Heckingbottom was first appointed.

