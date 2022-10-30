Paul Heckingbottom discusses ongoing Sheffield United problem

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom insists the number of muscle injuries the side are picking up is just down to the way the game is played today.

The Blades have had terrible luck on the injury front this season, with Rhian Brewster the latest to suffer with a hamstring complaint after he was forced off shortly after coming on in the win at West Brom.

The forward joins the likes of Ciaran Clark, Ben Osborn and Rhys Norrington-Davies who have had similar issues, so it’s unsurprisingly become a talking point among the support.

And, addressing the issue, Heckingbottom explained to Yorkshire Live how the modern game means more injuries are inevitable.

“The nature of the game, how it is, explosive players. People are prone to certain ones. When you look across football, there has been a lot more. We are looking into everything at the minute and what is beginning to be apparent is the nature of muscle injuries on these more high speed, high-power producing players.

“We see the game has changed. I remember looking back in 2010 at data and sprint distance, number of sprints had more than doubled in 10 years. I bet it would be unrecognisable now.”

The verdict

This is another blow for Sheffield United and it’s a shame for Brewster who has struggled over the years to really get a consistent run in the team.

You have to appreciate the comments here from Heckingbottom as it’s clearly something he has looked into and he obviously doesn’t feel it’s a specific problem for the Blades.

So, moving forward he will hope for more luck on this front and the World Cup could be welcome in allowing those on the treatment table to recover.

