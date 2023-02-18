Paul Heckingbottom details Sheffield United and Millwall transfer insight after consecutive window sagas

Sheffield United will lock horns with former forward Oliver Burke this afternoon when they take on Millwall in the Championship.

Burke is a former Blade, having been on the books at Bramall Lane between 2020 and 2022, making 36 appearances in all competitions during a tough spell.

The forward was on loan with Millwall last season in the Championship but made the move to Werder Bremen in the summer of 2022. However, he’s back at Millwall now, with Gary Rowett reuniting with the 25-year-old after a 14-appearance cameo last year.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom revealed a deal was discussed for Burke to go straight from Bramall Lane to Millwall, without the middle man of Werder Bremen.

Heckingbottom said: “He wanted to go back in the summer and Gary was keen to take him then. For whatever reason, whether financial, I am not quite sure what the situation was, but he ended up going elsewhere. Gary will be pleased because we spoke in the summer about the potential for him going there.

“He wanted a change and another fresh start, we were balancing the books, so for me it suited both. I spoke to him regularly about it so that he understood our position but also that he knew that if it wasn’t going to happen he would be part of our squad.”

Ahead of taking on Burke and Millwall this afternoon in the Championship, Heckingbottom was complimentary about the forward’s attributes.

He continued: “Burkey has got big attributes and that’s why people keep taking him and pushing him. Those big attributes always make him a threat but dealing with that is easier said than done.”

Burke has made three appearances since returning to Millwall on loan, scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 win over QPR last week.

The Verdict

It never really clicked for Burke at Sheffield United and it’s quite clear that he thought a lot of his time at Millwall.

Rowett has got his man in the end, despite going about things a rather unorthodox way in letting him move to Werder Bremen in the first place, despite having an interest in the summer.

Burke’s involvement this afternoon will be a nice little side note and something to watch at The Den.

