Paul Heckingbottom delivers verdict on Huddersfield Town following Sheffield United stalemate

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has praised Huddersfield Town following the two sides goalless draw at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Blades were hoping to boost their play-off chances against their Yorkshire rivals and a win would have closed the gap on the Terriers in fifth place to just a point.

And with the form United have been in in recent weeks you wouldn’t have put it past them – but they were held in-front of goal by a resolute Huddersfield side.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Huddersfield Town players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Alex Smithies? More Less

It was certainly an even contest with Carlos Corberan’s side having more chances with 12 to United’s nine, but Heckingbottom’s outfit had six on target compared to Huddersfield’s three.

In the end though it was a shut-out for both sides with the defences coming out on top despite all the chances that they had, with Heckingbottom reserving praise for his opponents for the way they played in all areas of the pitch.

“Selfishly we’d have loved to break their unbeaten record and I thought we played well,” Heckingbottom said, per the Yorkshire Post.

“They got back well into their shape and they’re a good counter threat.

“We were good in the final third keeping the ball but couldn’t create.

“(We were solid at the back and) they’re exactly the same, that’s why they’re not conceding goals. That’s what good teams look like. You’ve got to earn everything.

“It’s got to be a good team to beat us and probably Huddersfield are saying the same.” The Verdict Carlos Corberan’s side are defying most of the pre-season predictions that they’d struggle in the Championship this season and are currently in the play-off spots. That is also where the Blades want to be and a win would have put them right on the edge of the top six. Huddersfield though have definitely shown in the last few matches though that they are good enough defensively to battle off the chasing pack, but there’s a lot of games to come in the run-in. The unbeaten run that they’re on is going to have to continue if they want to be in the play-off battle at the end of the season and they’re certainly going the right way about it.