Paul Heckingbottom delivers verdict on 25-year-old ahead of 2022/23

Max Lowe’s Sheffield United career has not gone to plan so far since signing for the Blades from Derby County in the summer window of 2020.

Nearly two years down the line, the flying left back has made just 11 appearances for the club, all coming in their difficult 2020/21 campaign when they finished rock bottom of the Premier League.

Lowe showed his class in moments in a loan spell at Nottingham Forest last term, and returns to Bramall Lane this summer with two years left on his contract.

Ben Osborn, Enda Stevens and Rhys Norrington-Davies could all be vying for a starting berth at left wing back with Lowe in pre-season, a tough situation to come back into after enduring an injury-hit second half to last season.

Paul Heckingbottom offered an insight into how Lowe has taken to pre-season training when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “Max has come back fit and he’s working really hard.

“We know he’s capable of the minutes and we’re really pleased with how he’s come back.”

The piece also revealed that Forest have made bids of £1.5 million and £2 million for Lowe, but they have not come close to the Blades’ valuation of the player, despite being so well-stocked in his position.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Sheffield United facts?

1 of 25 Sheffield United were founded over 150 years ago Real Fake

A fully fit and firing Max Lowe should be first choice, ahead of the above trio, at Sheffield United, however with Osborn, Stevens and Norrington-Davies showing Heckingbottom what they can do last term, when Lowe’s loan away had been sanctioned by Slavisa Jokanovic, it may be difficult for him to assert himself immediately.

The Blades have very healthy options in both wing back roles, but it does seem likely that Heckingbottom will try and streamline the squad ahead of the big kick-off, or at least by the end of the transfer window.

Although, Lowe appears to be committed to the cause at the moment, not being first choice in the opening few weeks of this term will make an exit more likely.