Paul Heckingbottom delivers update on Sheffield United player following rejected transfer bids

Sheffield United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has insisted that no bids have been made that meet Sander Berge’s valuation this summer – and he wants to keep the towering Norwegian at Bramall Lane for another season if he can.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, having failed to secure a move last season when the Blades were first relegated from the Premier League.

However, interest has mounted in recent weeks following the midfielder’s solid previous campaign, where he flourished towards the back end of the season in a more advanced role.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Sheffield United played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 What scoreline did Sheffield United record the last time they played a competitive game at Bramall Lane? 1-0 win 2-1 loss 3-0 win 4-0 win

This week, it has been reported that at least two Premier League clubs have registered fresh interest in Berge’s signature, whilst both Club Brugge and Werder Bremen have apparently had bids knocked back this summer.

Nothing has tempted the Blades hierarchy to cash in yet though on their prized asset, and whilst Heckingbottom was honest in that there has been bids for the Scandinavian, he is of the belief that the engine room operator should be kept at all costs.

“We have had bids for Sander,” Heckingbottom told YorkshireLive.

“I have been open with Sander but I would always say no, whatever it was.

“However, the bids that came in for Sander were nowhere near the club’s valuation.

“Regardless of any release clause or anything, they were nowhere near, so that’s easy for me to say because in my opinion we don’t sell him no matter what.

“I think he’s a fantastic player, I love working with him and I think there is more to come. I think we will be weaker without him, so I want to keep him.

“It is a business, I get that, but even that doesn’t stack up so anything that’s been put forward for Sander has been nowhere near the club’s valuation.”

The Verdict

Even though the final decision likely won’t be Heckingbottom’s, it is clear to see what his stance is regarding Berge.

Unfortunately though, finances always dictate and if the club’s value is met, then ultimately Berge will be departing.

If he’s fully-fit and firing, then Berge is one of the first names on the team-sheet this coming season for Sheffield United, but he has had injury problems since he arrived in South Yorkshire.

The talent is clear for all to see, but there’s no guarantee it will be on show at Bramall Lane when the transfer window slams shut in September.