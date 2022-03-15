Paul Heckingbottom delivers update on Billy Sharp’s future at Sheffield United

Paul Heckingbottom is hopeful that veteran forward Billy Sharp will sign a new contract with Sheffield United.

The 36-year old’s deal with the club expires at the end of the current campaign, but Heckingbottom is hopeful he will stay beyond that date.

There is an option to keep Sharp at United for another season, and Heckingbottom has revealed he has discussed the player’s future.

Sharp has been an important player for the side this season, so Heckingbottom is keen to keep him with United into the next campaign.

“I spoke with Billy [Sharp] a long time ago about how he’s one of a few players with options on their contract and that’s what we’ve been speaking about,” said Heckingbottom, via Yorkshire Live.

“I’m confident that he will be here next year, but I’m not making any statements there because nothing is set in stone.

“But I’ve said before that we need to make sure we have real clarity on what the budget is going to be, what can we spend and what can’t we spend and we make the decisions from there.

“In terms of the players we’ve got, Bill is one of a number that has been playing well and who can help us get where we want to be, which is at the top end of this league.”

Sharp has scored over 100 goals for the club since joining in 2015 from Leeds United.

In that time, he has netted in League One, the Championship and the Premier League, so it is safe to say he will go down as a legend of the club when he does eventually retire.

Sharp is one of six players whose contracts expires at the end of the season, with the club working to keep the likes of Ben Osborn, Jack Robinson, Chris Basham, Adam Davies and David McGoldrick as well.

Sharp holds the record for the most goals in the Championship’s history, with 122 strikes and counting.

The Verdict

Sharp has proven he still has it even at the age of 36 this season.

He has started 28 of United’s league games this season, making a further 12 appearances off the bench, showing he is capable of maintaining a high level of fitness in such a demanding league.

Not only that, but he has got his shooting boots still laced, having scored 14 goals in the Championship, adding a further seven assists to his tally.

Keeping him around the club is the sensible thing to do based on form and based on the wealth of experience he can tap into, which is vital to have around the dressing room.