Paul Heckingbottom delivers update as Sheffield United chase Premier League transfer

Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that Sheffield United’s deal for Reda Khadra hasn’t progressed in recent days, although he still expects it to get done.

It’s no secret that the Blades are chasing the versatile Brighton winger and it had been thought that a deal was very close.

However, whilst it hasn’t been announced, the boss explained to Yorkshire Live that he is ‘confident’ Khadra will be a Sheffield United player by the team they line up for the opener at Watford in eight days time.

“Yeah [expecting him before Watford]. What’s the point otherwise? It’s still on. It’s a loan and we want to take him in. If you were asking me for the first time today I would say Khadra’s not far away and I am confident. Nothing probably has moved forward.”

Bringing in the 21-year-old would be seen as a coup for the Blades as Khadra has excelled in the Championship before, enjoying a productive loan spell with Blackburn last season, where he scored four goals and impressed with his all-round game.

The verdict

There was clearly a bit of frustration with Heckingbottom that this hasn’t been finalised yet but the main thing to take from his comments is that the deal is still at an advanced stage.

Of course, in an ideal world Khadra would be part of the squad and training with his new teammates but in the bigger picture it’s just about getting him in during the window and preferably for the game at Watford.

So, that should happen and it will continue what has been a productive window for Sheffield United once it happens.

