Paul Heckingbottom delivers Sheffield United transfer update amid links to Liverpool player

Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Sheffield United have made no progress in pursuit of their transfer targets.

Sheffield United have been linked with the likes of Rhys Williams from Liverpool, but have so far made no breakthroughs with any of their transfer targets.

Heckingbottom was speaking ahead of his side’s upcoming fixture this weekend, where he revealed his annoyance at the lack of activity in the market.

“No, not as it stands. No closer. It’s frustrating. There are lots of different reasons. Players changing their mind, competition from others or us being that little bit slower and them nipping in,” said Heckingbottom, via Richard Sutcliffe on Twitter.

So far, the Blades have only been able to secure the signing of Adam Davies from Stoke City.

The new goalkeeper was brought in as a replacement for Robin Olsen, who was recalled from loan by his parent club AS Roma unexpectedly.

Sheffield United will need new recruitments in as they push for a play-off berth.

Heckingbottom’s side are currently 12th in the Championship, eight points adrift of the top six.

United won their most recent fixture, a 2-0 win over Luton Town. Up next for the side is a trip to 22nd place Peterborough on January 29.

The Verdict

This must be hugely frustrating for Heckingbottom as he is attempting to leave his mark on the team.

This is his first window since taking over the squad and he would’ve been hoping to have his transfer business done well in advance of deadline day.

Instead, January 31 looms over the club’s shoulders as it looks for last minute deals.

This is far from ideal and could hamper their play-off chances come the end of the season.