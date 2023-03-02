Paul Heckingbottom delivers “Premier League” claim about Sheffield United individual after Tottenham Hotspur victory

Sheffield United delivered a shock in the FA Cup last night as they secured a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Blades are one of three Championship clubs who have reached the last eight of the FA Cup and will come up against Blackburn Rovers in the next round.

Iliman Ndiaye proved to be the match-winner at Bramall Lane last night, with the 22-year-old finishing off a mazy run through the Spurs defence with a terrific strike beyond Fraser Forster.

Delivering a glowing verdict of the eventual match-winner, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom told The Star: “You don’t expect anything else from Iliman. That’s probably going to announce him to a slightly different audience but I’ve always known what he is capable of. I know I’m going to sound as if I’m biased but Iliman can do it against anyone. It doesn’t matter what the level of the opposition is at all. Where the best players play, the areas they do damage in, he really comes alive.”

“Iliman can do things with the ball that lots of Premier League players can’t,” Heckingbottom added. “We’ve always known what he’s all about.”

The verdict

The exciting forward had a strong season last time out but has managed to reach even higher heights during this campaign.

A player who has scored some important goals and been a source of creativity in the final third, his ability to beat a man and progress the play has also been at an excitingly high level.

When you combine his consistent displays in the Championship, performances during the World Cup for Senegal and his showing against Spurs yesterday, Sheffield United fans can be excited by the growing possibility of seeing Ndiaye in England’s top flight.

As Heckingbottom says, Ndiaye is able to do things that a lot of top-tier players struggle to do when on the ball.