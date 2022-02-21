Paul Heckingbottom delivers mixed injury news as Sheffield Utd prepare for Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has been speaking to the press ahead of the Blades’ clash with Blackburn Rovers and has given an update on several of his players’ fitness levels.

The Blades are going along very nicely and have picked up a great deal ever since Heckingbottom’s return as manager after he took over from Slavisa Jokanovic.

Indeed, a 4-0 win over Swansea at the weekend will only boost promotion hopes further and if they can beat Blackburn in the latest midweek round of fixtures then confidence will be increased even more.

They are going to have to get a result without a number of players, though, with Heckingbottom delivering this fitness update to the press and via the club’s official Twitter account:

Hecky on RND, Baldock & Basham. 👇 “We’ll have to wait and see how they are, Wednesday’s game might be too soon. Hoping none of them are serious. Enda will still be a while. Ozzy had his first day with us but only very light. He’s still a couple weeks away.” pic.twitter.com/BwN85YH0zV — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 21, 2022

The Verdict

It’s at least good to see that a number of players are not too far away from a return to playing duties but with the games coming thick and fast between now and the end of the season the club will still be eager to get them back sooner rather than later.

It’s also important not to rush them, though, as we enter the most crucial time of the campaign and Heckingbottom will at least feel confident that he can get results without these players, especially after the upturn in form he has overseen since his arrival.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Sheffield United players play for now?

1 of 24 Oli Burke Millwall QPR Birmingham City West Brom