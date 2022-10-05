Paul Heckingbottom delivers injury update on key Sheffield United player

Sheffield United could potentially be without defender George Baldock for a number of games after he picked up a muscle strain in the 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night.

The Blades kept their lead at the top of the Championship table despite the result, albeit only on goal difference following Norwich’s 1-1 draw away at Reading.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side were downed by the R’s at Bramall Lane thanks to Chris Willock’s goal, in what was United’s first loss since the opening match of the season against Watford.

Multiple blows were suffered in the wake of the loss, not least with Sander Berge who has been sent for a scan on his knee after injuring it in the final minutes of the match, but also George Baldock was struck down as well.

The Greece international was withdrawn just after half-time after getting hurt, and Heckingbottom has now revealed how his problem occurred and what the diagnosis is.

“It’s his side,” Heckingbottom said, per the Sheffield Star. “I don’t know what he’s done exactly, some sort of strain in his side there. “When he had that header at the back post, I don’t know if he’s twisted or to avoid the hoardings afterwards.

“So it’s another one we’ll have to look at.” The Verdict Having suffered from some niggling injuries last season and a general period out of the side, and on the bench, Baldock will have hoped to come through this season unscathed and as United’s first-choice wing back on the right-hand side. But this could be a bit of a setback and it could allow the newly-fit Jayden Bogle to take back his place in the starting 11 that he took from Baldock last season before his season-ending knee injury. Baldock has been in flying form – the kind of form he was in when United were promoted to the Premier League a number of years ago – so it will be disappointing if he is out for any length of time. Sheffield United fans now wait in hope that it is nothing serious though as there is a lot of fixtures to come before the FIFA World Cup begins, and they could do with no more setbacks before then.