Paul Heckingbottom delivers his verdict on Morgan Gibbs-White’s future at Sheffield United
Morgan Gibbs-White has been an outstanding performer in the Championship this season and has, at times, been the catalyst to Sheffield United’s rise up the table under Paul Heckingbottom.
The Blades still have work to do to cement a spot in the play-offs, with a 1-0 midweek win over Queens Park Rangers taking them a step closer, and Gibbs-White’s consistently strong displays will fuel supporters’ optimism heading into the closing exchanges of the campaign.
The attacking midfielder has produced the best form of his career at Bramall Lane, naturally leading to contemplations on whether he could remain at the club beyond the end of the season.
Heckingbottom remained tight-lipped on the possibility when he spoke to The Yorkshire Post.
He said: “You’re better off asking Wolves, it is not up to us.
“It is the nature of it when you take loan players, we will work hard with Morgan and he will work hard with us.
“It has been a good loan for both parties, but it is not our decision.
“Morgan knows how much we would love him, but it is irrelevant what we think and what he thinks really.”
Gibbs-White is destined to play Premier League football next season, and if the Blades do not go on to win promotion, the 22-year-old could be admired by the other clubs who do make the leap to the promiseland.
The Verdict
Heckingbottom is reducing expectations in his message on Gibbs-White, if they do not get promoted there is no chance he returns, and even if they do, with the level of his performances this season Bruno Lage would have to give him some opportunities to showcase his skillset in pre-season.
Wolves have been found wanting in the final third on a very regular basis this season and Gibbs-White could provide some inspiration in looking to address that next season.
Wolves would probably be in the conversation for a top four finish if they were able to post the attacking numbers they have in recent years with Raul Jimenez fit and firing, that trend could see Gibbs-White become a key figure at Molineux from the start of next season.