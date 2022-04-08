Paul Heckingbottom delivers his verdict on Morgan Gibbs-White’s future at Sheffield United

Morgan Gibbs-White has been an outstanding performer in the Championship this season and has, at times, been the catalyst to Sheffield United’s rise up the table under Paul Heckingbottom.

The Blades still have work to do to cement a spot in the play-offs, with a 1-0 midweek win over Queens Park Rangers taking them a step closer, and Gibbs-White’s consistently strong displays will fuel supporters’ optimism heading into the closing exchanges of the campaign.

The attacking midfielder has produced the best form of his career at Bramall Lane, naturally leading to contemplations on whether he could remain at the club beyond the end of the season.

Heckingbottom remained tight-lipped on the possibility when he spoke to The Yorkshire Post.

He said: “You’re better off asking Wolves, it is not up to us.