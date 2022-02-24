Paul Heckingbottom delivers frustrating injury news at Sheffield United

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has said that Chris Basham is going to be out of action for at least a couple of weeks after picking up an MCL injury.

The Blades are going along nicely in the Sky Bet Championship and earned a potentially very important win last night against Blackburn Rovers, with the men in red and white now sitting inside the top six of the second-tier standings.

Certainly, the Blades are looking strong at the moment but they are going to have to crack on without Chris Basham for at least the next fortnight by the sounds of things.

Indeed, according to Paul Heckingbottom, the defender has picked up an MCL problem:

A direct quote from Paul Heckingbottom on Bash after last night’s game. 👇 “He’s going to be a couple of weeks minimum. I never tell you how long do I, because it's always irrelevant, but he's damaged his MCL so we'll just have to wait and see when we can get him back.” pic.twitter.com/YvBsOw9JA9 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 24, 2022

The Verdict

It’s a shame for both player and team but the Blades will feel as though they will be able to keep getting results without him, such is the form they are in and the quality they have in the squad.

Basham has got himself firmly back in favour at Bramall Lane under Heckingbottom and has been a regular presence in the last few months since the manager’s return to the dugout.

He’ll be missed, then, but the Blades will look to keep on winning and maintain their presence inside the top six.

