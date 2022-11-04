Paul Heckingbottom delivers encouraging Sheffield United injury update ahead of huge Burnley clash

Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye should be fit for Saturday’s big game against Burnley, whilst he is hopeful that Chris Basham will be fit as well.

After a brilliant start to the season, the Blades had stuttered slightly last month before back-to-back away victories at West Brom and Bristol City have lifted the mood considerably.

Now, third in the table, the Yorkshire side welcome leaders Burnley to Bramall Lane tomorrow lunchtime in what promises to be an entertaining clash.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Heckingbottom gave an encouraging fitness update concerning three players who were involved at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night and Tommy Doyle who missed out through a calf problem.

“McAtee had a big bang from that tackle, he’ll shake it off. Iliman was cramp, he’ll be fine. Doyle little bit better, hopefully makes it for Saturday. Bash as well came off, hopefully he’ll be fine as well.”

Vincent Kompany’s men are currently five points ahead of the Blades, who do have a game in hand on the league leaders as well.

The verdict

This is good news for Sheffield United as the importance of Saturday’s fixture is clear to see when you look at the league table.

Given how bad the tackle was on McAtee, it’s particularly pleasing for the Blades that he hasn’t suffered a serious setback.

So, Heckingbottom’s side head into this game in decent shape and he will be confident that his side can get a result, whilst they will also welcome back the influential Anel Ahmedhodžić from suspension to boost the squad too.

