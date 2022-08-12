Paul Heckingbottom delivers concerning injury update on Sheffield United man

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that they are unsure as to why Ben Osborn suffered another injury after scans had cleared him to play against West Brom on Thursday night.

The versatile former Nottingham Forest man was brought on at half-time in the cup tie but he was replaced half an hour later after picking up a hamstring problem.

That was particularly frustrating for the Blades as Osborn had complained of an issue in that area after the win over Millwall, but, after tests, it was said he was available to play.

And, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Heckingbottom explained the process the club went through with the player.

“The scan showed no damage and the [medical] guys are thinking it might be a bit neural and coming from somewhere else. He trained fine before the game, did the warm up and a few sprints but then he became aware of it in the game and it started to restrict him a little bit.

“The initial scan didn’t report anything so we’ll have to look into it. But we’re not sure at the minute.”

The verdict

This is a real blow for Osborn firstly as he would’ve been keen to win a place in the XI and he is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

You have sympathy for Heckingbottom here as he clearly didn’t want to risk players in this cup tie yet he has still come out with an injury even though Osborn had been cleared with the scan.

So, this is frustrating all round and they will now just be hoping that it’s not serious as they wait to discover the full extent of the issue.

