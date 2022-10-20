Paul Heckingbottom delivers concerning injury update on Sheffield United man

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has refused to rule Rhys Norrington-Davies out of the World Cup, although he acknowledged it doesn’t look good after the defender was forced off with a hamstring injury in the defeat at Coventry City last night.

The Blades have had bad luck with injuries throughout the early part of the campaign and they suffered another blow when the Welsh international went down early on against the Sky Blues.

And, speaking to the BBC, Heckingbottom couldn’t give a timescale just yet as he hopes the 23-year-old’s dream of featuring in Qatar isn’t over.

“Let’s not jump the gun – let’s wait and see. He was in full flight, it was a great turn of speed. When people pull up like that, it’s damage to the hamstring.

“I know what he’ll be thinking, he’ll be fearing the worst for the World Cup and everything now, but we’ll know more in the next couple of days.”

If he is out of the World Cup, Norrington-Davies will also miss the six league games they play before the tournament begins next month.

The verdict

This is hugely concerning for Norrington-Davies and you have huge sympathy for him if he isn’t able to go with his country to the big event.

Heckingbottom’s comments here are fair but the reality is that it doesn’t look good if he has pulled his hamstring as they normally rule you out for over a month.

But, the scans will reveal the full extent of the damage in the coming days and all connected to Sheffield United and Wales will be hoping for some good news.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.