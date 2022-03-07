Paul Heckingbottom coy on key Sheffield United selection dilemma

Sheffield United could welcome George Baldock back into their squad tomorrow night against Middlesbrough after his returning to training.

Baldock missed out on Friday night’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest due to a knee injury.

However, Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Sheffield United have welcomed the 28-year-old back into training today, with a view of him playing a part against Middlesbrough tomorrow.

Heckingbottom hasn’t committed to using Baldock, though, despite the obvious boost of him coming back into contention.

As per The Athletic’s Richard Sutcliffe, Heckingbottom was quite coy: “I’m not saying he’s playing but he was back with us this morning.”

Baldock, who has scored one goal and registered two assists in 20 appearances this season for Blades, missed out on Friday night against Nottingham Forest, as Femi Seriki debuted at right wing-back.

Despite Wes Foderingham saving a Brennan Johnson penalty and Billy Sharp opening the scoring, Heckingbottom’s side were denied three points by Ryan Yates’ 95th minute equaliser.

That draw and the subsequent fixtures on Saturday left Sheffield United seventh in the Championship table, but they know a win over Middlesbrough tomorrow night will move them into the top-six.

The Verdict

Heckingbottom’s squad is really stretched at the moment, so recovering any player is a boost for Heckingbottom.

Given the lack of bodies, you do wonder whether or not Baldock will play given that he’s trained, even if he’s only at 70-80%.

It’s a huge, huge game for Sheffield United tomorrow for many reasons.

Chris Wilder is returning to Bramall Lane, but in terms of the table, it’s an opportunity to take points off a direct rival.

You want your best players available, so you’ve got to imagine there will be every effort made to get Baldock involved.

