Paul Heckingbottom confirms what is going on with Morgan Gibbs-White at Sheffield United

Sheffield United received a positive injury update on Morgan Gibbs-White ahead of their clash with Peterborough.

Gibbs-White has been back with his parent club Wolves as he recovers from injury.

However, the youngster is set to return to the club next week.

Gibbs-White initially suffered a knee injury during the side’s 1-0 win against Fulham in December and was sent back to Compton Park for his rehabilitation process.

His knee was originally kept in a brace, which led to the decision to bring him back to his parent club.

But United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that the player could be back soon if everything goes according to plan.

“He’s still doing his rehab on the pitch,” said Heckingbottom, via Yorkshire Live.

“We’d like to get him back at some point next week on the grass here for his final stage.

“Hopefully, if everything’s on schedule in terms of competing and training properly at 100% we are looking at another couple of weeks.”

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Sheffield United players ever played for Sheffield Wednesday?

1 of 28 Has Leon Clarke ever played for Sheffield Wednesday? Yes No

Due to the amount of postponements in December, Gibbs-White ended up not missing as much action as first feared and should now hopefully be back in time to help the Blades make up ground on their play-off rivals.

The 20-year old has been an important figure for United this season. He has bagged five goals and earned four assists during the campaign, as Heckingbottom’s side sit 12th in the table.

Their recent form since returning to action has been mixed, with one win, one draw and one loss. However, they did take that victory last time out against Luton Town.

United face 22nd place Peterborough on January 29.

The Verdict

This is a positive step in the right direction for Sheffield United.

Gibbs-White has been integral in the side’s creative process, chipping in with important goals and passes all season.

His return to the side will be a big boost to their play-off chances.

With a congested few weeks coming up, he will also be making his return to action just in time, as long as his recovery continues to go as smoothly as it has done so far.