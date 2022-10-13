Paul Heckingbottom confirms significant Sheffield United injury setback

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Sander Berge will not play until after the World Cup after suffering an ankle ligament injury.

The Norwegian international has been a key player for the Blades this season, scoring three goals and registering three assists in 12 games, as well as impressing with his overall displays.

However, Berge picked up an injury late on in the defeat to QPR last week which forced him to miss the defeat at Stoke City last time out.

And, he is going to be out for longer, as Heckingbottom told the club’s media that he won’t be able to call on the influential midfielder during the hectic period that they’re about to embark on.

“Sander will be back after the World Cup, he’s ruptured his ankle ligaments. Doesn’t need surgery but was as bad as it looked.”

That is a major setback for the Blades, who are hoping to get back on track after a three game winless run when they take on Blackpool at Bramall Lane this weekend.

The verdict

Berge is not only one of the best players at Sheffield United but he is a standout individual in the whole league, so there’s no way of hiding that this is a huge blow for the Blades.

Having said that, they do have a good squad and whilst Heckingbottom may not be able to call on someone with the same ability, he does have different options.

With a busy run of games coming up, this is not what they needed and it will be frustrating for Berge who had been playing very well.

