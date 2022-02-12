Paul Heckingbottom confirms ‘significant’ Sheffield United injury blow

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that David McGoldrick has suffered a serious thigh injury, although he still doesn’t know when the forward will return.

The 34-year-old has been a key player for the Blades since joining in 2018 and he has played his part in the current campaign as well. However, he was forced off with a thigh issue in the win over West Brom in the week.

And, speaking to the Sheffield Star after the goalless draw at Huddersfield, Heckingbottom admitted there was bad news on the former Ireland international.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be good news. We could tell that. We knew it was going to be significant and it was – a significant tear. Now it’s going to be followed up with another appointment.”

This is far from ideal for the Blades, as they are already having to do without striker Rhian Brewster for the remainder of the season, whilst Lys Mousset moved to Italy in the January window.

Therefore, youngster Daniel Jebbison, who was recalled from a loan spell at Burton Albion, could have a big role to play in the coming months.

The verdict

This is far from ideal for Sheffield United as McGoldrick is an intelligent footballer who brings something different to the team in the final third with the way he links play.

Obviously, it’s too soon to say when he will come back, but Heckingbottom’s comments are not good in terms of hoping for a quick recovery.

But, these things happen and it’s now down to others in the Blades squad to step up as they look to win promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.