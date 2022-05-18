Paul Heckingbottom confirms Sheffield United’s plans with 29-y/o after play-off defeat

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that he wants to keep Adam Davies at the club, with talks planned with the keeper to discuss his future.

The 29-year-old stopper joined the Blades from Stoke City on a permanent deal in the January transfer window, agreeing a six-month deal at Bramall Lane initially, with the Blades having the option to extend it if they want.

And, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Heckingbottom confirmed he wants to do that, although there will be discussions with the former Barnsley man to see if he is content to stay.

“We have an option on him. We’ll be speaking with him soon. His contract runs out shortly and so we’ll be sitting down and talking with him.”

Davies, who played for Heckingbottom at Barnsley earlier in his career, is yet to feature for the Blades since his move, with Wes Foderingham the man who has been in goal over the past few months.

That includes last night, where Foderingham couldn’t prevent Sheffield United losing to Nottingham Forest on penalties in their play-off semi-final.

The verdict

You can understand why the Blades would want to keep Davies because he ticks all the boxes in terms of being a good backup keeper.

He has experience at this level, he knows the manager and he’s still at a good age. The obvious stumbling block would be whether Davies is happy to stay himself, as he could surely get first-team football elsewhere.

So, as Heckingbottom says, they need to talk and the same goes for several other players after the unfortunate loss last night.

