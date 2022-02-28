Paul Heckingbottom confirms Sheffield United selection decision

Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that he is likely to rotate the Sheffield United side in the coming weeks.

It has been a busy period for Sheffield United in February.

The side missed games around Christmas due to the disruption of Covid-19 on the season.

The Blades have been playing catch up in the last month which has meant playing more games than their closest rivals.

With that in mind, Heckingbottom has confirmed that he is considering rotating the side to maintain fresh legs going into the business end of the season.

“We have to consider that a lot of the lads who are playing are coming back from issues,” said Heckingbottom, via the Sheffield Star.

“The workload we have had, something that we’ve just got on with, means it would be a real risk to just tell them ‘Go out there and play’ every single time.

“They would do it if you asked them. Of course they would, because that’s what they want to do – play football. I respect them for that.

“But the thing is, we have to look at the bigger picture and take that into consideration as well.”

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Michael Doyle Yes No

Questions were raised over the weekend as the side were resting key players such as Morgan Gibbs-White, Sander Berge and John Fleck.

Heckingbottom’s side lost 1-0 to Millwall on Saturday, which took a dent in the team’s play-off challenge.

United fell out of the top six as a result, with the side now one point away from the top six and in seventh place.

That defeat ended a nine game unbeaten run in the league which had lifted United into sixth place.

Up next for Heckingbottom’s side is the visit of Nottingham Forest to Bramall Lane in a crunch clash against their play-off rivals.

The two sides meet on March 4.

The Verdict

Rotating the side is a key part of management, particularly in the Championship.

There was only a 72-hour break between games, which is going to be a struggle for the players to manage.

Heckingbottom took a difficult choice and it didn’t quite pay off.

The blame will always lay at his door in instances like this, but keeping everyone fresh is a must for their play-off chances, even if it means dropping the odd silly points here and there without some key players.