Sheffield United

Paul Heckingbottom confirms Sheffield United movement on pressing agreements at Bramall Lane

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that the club have made offers to players that are approaching the end of their contracts in 2023. 

There are a pool of players that will see their deals at Bramall Lane expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, including Oli McBurnie, Oliver Norwood, Billy Sharp, Ben Osborn and John Fleck.

McBurnie is the club’s leading goalscorer with nine this season, whilst Norwood continues to thrive in his midfield role. Sharp remains the club captain and was the match winner last weekend against Huddersfield Town.

As quoted by the Sheffield Star, Heckingbottom has confirmed that offers have been made to a selection of players as they seek an agreement into, and beyond, 23/24.

“Yes. There have been offers. I wouldn’t sit here and say there’s been conversations going on, that there’s been conversations taking place, if there hadn’t,” Heckingbottom revealed.

However, despite that, it’s noted by the same report how there’s yet to be an agreement reached with the players and their parties, despite a willingness on both sides to get something concluded.

Heckingbottom’s Blades enter the weekend’s round of fixtures sitting second in the table, trailing Burnley by three points in the final match week before Christmas.

Sheffield United face Wigan Athletic on Monday night.

The Verdict 

There are going to be a number of steps made when it comes to Sheffield United striking these important agreements with their current players.

Offers will be made and there is going to be plenty of negotiating with representatives along the way.

They key thing is that there appears to be a willingness on both sides to get something done, which is a significant hurdle to overcome.

Thoughts? Let us know! 


