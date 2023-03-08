Paul Heckingbottom confirms Sheffield United injury blow with senior player set to miss Luton & Sunderland fixtures

Sheffield United are set to be without Ben Osborn for the next couple of weeks owing to the versatile midfielder’s hamstring injury.

Paul Heckingbottom watched his Blades open up a seven-point lead over Middlesbrough in third last night, winning 1-0 at Reading FC through Iliman Ndiaye’s second-half goal.

Osborn was a notable absentee from Sheffield United’s squad last night, with Heckingbottom revealing that the 28-year-old has injured a hamstring in training.

“He has damaged his hamstring in training,” Heckingbottom confirmed, as quoted by Yorkshire Live.

“It was innocuous, he’s gone to play a ball sideways and the mechanics of it means he’s damaged his hamstring.

“He’s had a scan, there’s damage there, so he’ll be out for a couple of weeks.”

That absence of a couple of weeks will rule Osborn out of Sheffield United’s games with Luton Town and Sunderland next week, as they look to motor on towards automatic promotion.

The likelihood is that the former Nottingham Forest man will be unavailable for Sheffield United’s FA Cup quarter final with Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane on March 19th.

Osborn has played 20 times in the Championship this season, featuring in central midfield and at wing-back for Heckingbottom.

The Verdict

Osborn has proved to be a really useful player for Heckingbottom in the last few weeks, covering Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle, as well as in midfield.

George Baldock’s return does take some heat off Osborn’s cover at wing-back, yet it’s a blow to lose him until after the international break.

That break comes at a good time, however, and if it’s only three games Osborn ends up missing, it’s not the end of the world.

