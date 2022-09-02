Paul Heckingbottom confirms international midfielder as Sheffield United January transfer target

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Montreal midfielder Ismaël Koné is a transfer target for the Blades in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old Canada international was lined-up on deadline day yesterday by the South Yorkshire outfit, with reports claiming that he was set to be a replacement for Sander Berge if he departed Bramall Lane, with Club Brugge trying to secure a deal for the Norwegian.

But whilst Football Insider claimed that United were on the verge of bringing the youngster in after finding out he would obtain a work permit, the 11pm deadline passed without Berge departing or Koné arriving.

Koné has appeared 21 times in the MLS so far this season for Montreal, scoring twice, and has also been linked with United’s Championship rivals Norwich City this summer.

And whilst a move didn’t go through on deadline day for his signature, there’s every chance that United will return with a fresh bid in January, with Heckingbottom revealing that he’s keen to strike a deal in a few months time when the transfer window reopens, but played down the suggestion that he would have been a Berge replacement.

“He fits the profile,” Heckingbottom said of Koné, per the Sheffield Star. “Whoever could have come in wouldn’t have been a replacement for Sander because we’re not going to replace Champions League players for a couple of million.

“It was about identifying players with potential who can improve and who fit the profile.” The Verdict Sheffield United did very well to keep hold of Berge following his strong start to the season, with Premier League and overseas outfits keen on deadline day. But adding Koné instead of being a replacement for Berge would have really put the icing on the cake, especially with John Fleck recently suffering a hairline leg fracture. It didn’t appear though that United had any money to spend unless they did cash in on Berge for big money, so in a few months time they could re-assess the situation and they perhaps may have some cash available. Whether it happens remains to be seen, but it’s positive that Heckingbottom has his eyes set on targets already with the window opening again in four months time.