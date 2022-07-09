Paul Heckingbottom confirms double Sheffield United injury concerns

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Wes Foderingham and Tommy Doyle have picked up injuries and they will be assessed in the coming days.

The Blades are currently out in Portugal as they step up preparations for the new season, with the team beating Casa Pia in a friendly last night.

However, they did so without number one Foderingham and new signing Doyle, with Heckingbottom confirming to Yorkshire Live that whilst the setbacks don’t appear to be serious, they will not be taking any chances with the pair.

“They are muscle strains, tears, fatigue, which you get in pre-season, so we will just have to wait and see. They can sometimes settle down pretty quickly, but we can’t get a scan out here so if they are not settling down when we get back we will more than likely scan them to get the extent of it.

“Even if they felt alright we would not have risked them. They are a result of being tired and how bad they are we will have to wait and see.”

The verdict

This is obviously a concern as the last thing a manager wants is injuries in pre-season, even if they aren’t too serious, and it’s the same for the players.

Going by Heckingbottom’s comments it’s going to be a case of waiting to see the extent of the problems when the scans come back and he will be hoping for good news.

But, the Blades do have a good squad so the boss will be confident that whoever lines up for the opener at Watford will be able to get a result.

