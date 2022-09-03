Paul Heckingbottom confirms desire for fresh contract agreement with Sheffield United player

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he would like to secure a new contract with the club for attacking midfielder Iliman Ndiaye.

After joining the Blades back in 2019, Ndiaye has enjoyed something of a breakout spell for the club over the past 12 months.

The 22-year-old has now made 43 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in that time.

That form has already seen him win his first senior international cap for Senegal, which is only likely to further attract attention from elsewhere in Ndiaye.

Which club do these 26 ex-Sheffield United midfielders now play for?

1 of 26 Stephen Quinn? Barrow Mansfield Town Port Vale Shrewsbury Town

Given the attacking midfielder has less than two years remaining on his current contract at Bramall Lane, that could be a concern for those associated with the Blades.

Now however, it seems Heckingbottom is hopeful of rectifying that with a new deal for the 22-year-old.

Asked whether he would like to see Ndiaye sign a new contract, the Blades boss told The Sheffield Star: “There’s a few in that bracket and he’s definitely one of them.

“We have a clear way of playing and Iliman, with the threat he brings and ability in possession, clearly fits into that. I’ve mentioned it to the club. But now is not the time.”

But despite it being suggested that the player’s representatives are starting to put pressure on the club over a new deal, it seems Heckngbottom does not want to rush things, as he added: “There needs to be clarity about where we are going forward financially.

“I understand that totally. I think there is, and we also need the same as to where we’re going on the pitch, which I think there has been too.”

The Verdict

You can certainly understand why Heckingbottom and Sheffield United would want to secure a new contract for Ndiaye.

The attacking midfielder possesses a huge amount of potential and ability that has made him a vital asset for the Blades recently, meaning he is just the type of player any team would want in their squad.

Indeed, it could also be argued that Ndiaye ought to be given a new deal, as a form of reward and recognition of what he is doing for the club right now, meaning this would only benefit all involved.

Given Sheffield United’s position at the top of the Championship table, a new contract would surely be appealing for the 22-year-old as well, meaning it would be no huge surprise if this deal did come to fruition in the not too distant future.