Paul Heckingbottom comments on Chris Wilder’s Bramall Lane return ahead of Sheff Utd v Middlesbrough

For the first time since his departure from Sheffield United a year ago, Chris Wilder will return to Bramall Lane as a manager on Tuesday night as he takes his Middlesbrough side to face the Blades.

And there’s a lot riding on the contest as both clubs are vying for a play-off spot at the end of the season – and automatic promotion is still quite realistic for either team as well.

Wilder’s Boro side are in good form and he has a good relationship with United boss Paul Heckingbottom, who joined the club as under-23’s manager in the summer of 2020 when Wilder was still in charge of first-team matters.

Heckingbottom did end up replacing Wilder in the hot-seat though for the final matches of the 2020-21 Premier League season before resuming his role with the development squad, but he’s now in full-time charge of the Blades and he’s transformed their season somewhat.

Having been in Wilder’s position before in terms of managing against his boyhood side for the first time – albeit Heckingbottom’s was with Barnsley – Hecky has insisted that Wilder will be up for getting a result more than he usually is.

“We’ll want to beat each other and will share a beer after,” Heckingbottom told the media, per Leon Wobschall of the Yorkshire Post.

“I’ve been in this position of supporting your club and coming back.

“It’ll be strange. When you come back, you want the points more.”

The Verdict

It’s almost impossible to call an outcome between these two sides with the general form they’re in.

But there’s a clear mutual respect there between the managers and the fact they’ll be sharing a drink together post-match is pleasing to hear.

One thing that is guaranteed though is that Wilder will get a tremendous homecoming reception – probably one that no other manager would get at their former club.

He cannot let emotions get in the way though as he has a job to do to manage his side to a victory to strengthen their chances of finishing in the top six at the end of the season.