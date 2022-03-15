Paul Heckingbottom comments on Blackpool’s rise ahead of Sheffield United clash

Paul Heckingbottom has praised Neil Critchley ahead of Sheffield United’s clash with Blackpool.

The two sides face off on Wednesday night, with the Blades looking to maintain their position inside the play-off places.

But the United boss has claimed that Critchley has done an excellent job with his Blackpool side, who have moved into 12th place following a three game winning run.

Heckingbottom praised Critchley for his ability to evolve the team as they have grown into becoming a Championship side, having earned promotion to the second division last season.

“They’re on a good run and I think Neil’s team has evolved,” said Heckingbottom, via the Blackpool Gazette.

“They had a really good start. Speaking from experience, I think you can put that down to newness, freshness, excitement and energy that comes with promotion.

“But credit to Neil, because his team has evolved over the following months to a point now where I’m seeing a good balance to it.

“He makes a couple of changes tactically but they still pose the same threats. He does it to adapt to the opposition, so his team has evolved to a place where you can see why they’ve won their last three.”

This midweek’s clash between Blackpool and United will be the first time that Critchley and Heckingbottom go toe to toe against each other.

United lost their most recent game, 4-1 to play-off rivals Coventry City, so will be hoping to bounce back immediately at Bloomfield Road.

But Blackpool are only six points adrift of the Blades despite being in 12th place so still have everything to play for.

The two sides meet on Wednesday night.

The Verdict

Heckingbottom has done well to move Sheffield United into promotion contention since his arrival at the club.

His recognition of Critchley’s work is a good mark of respect going into the game.

Critchley has done superb since taking over at Blackpool and has turned the Tangerines into a force to be reckoned with so quickly.

The evolution of his side has been impressive and if they can continue down this path then it is only a matter of time before he leads the side to play-off contention.