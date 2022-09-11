Paul Heckingbottom casts verdict on “underrated” Sheffield United duo

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has singled out two Blades players for particular praise ahead of the club’s away trip to Swansea on Tuesday night.

The Blades head into the clash sitting top of the Championship table having collected 17 points after eight matches.

Speaking ahead of the Swans clash, the Blades boss was keen to ensure that the contributions of Oliver Norwood and John Egan have not gone unnoticed so far this season.

“Oliver Norwood has been excellent this season. I got to know him a few years ago as a person, which helped.” Heckingbottom explained, via the Sheffield Star.

“He looks after himself and he never misses training.

“He always makes himself available and puts everything in.

“Oli and John Egan are underrated by many, in terms of how important they are to us.

“But not by us. They get it. They are really important for us.”

Norwood has appeared nine times for the Blades so far this season in all competitions, eight of which have came in the Championship.

During those matches, the 31-year-old has put on some fine displays, scoring a goal and registering three assists, too.

Elsewhere, Egan has appeared seven times in the Championship and is reportedly attracting the interest of West Ham United.

The Verdict

There might be more eye-catching players but you can certainly see what Paul Heckingbottom is saying here.

The likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Sander Berge have all come in for praise so far this season but Egan and Norwood have been brilliant, too.

Perhaps Egan has not been as ‘underrated’ as Heckingbottom believes, though, with West Ham reportedly lining up a January transfer bid for the Irishman.

Only time will tell if that comes to fruition, but for now, the 29-year-old’s fine performances at the back for the Blades will do his and the club’s chances of getting to the Premier League no harm whatsoever.