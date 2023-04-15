Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has claimed his side "need the supporters more than ever" as they aim to confirm automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Four of the Blades six remaining Championship games will be played at Bramall Lane - starting today when relegation-threatened Cardiff City visit.

Can Luton Town or Middlesbrough catch Sheffield United?

Middlesbrough's 5-1 thrashing of Norwich City on Friday evening means both Boro and Luton Town are five points back from United, who are in a commanding position with games in hand over both of the chasing clubs.

Heckingbottom's side have played two fewer games than Boro and one less than the Hatters but cannot afford to take their foot off the gas as the pair are showing no signs of slowing down.

What is Paul Heckingbottom's message to Sheffield United fans?

After Monday's defeat to Burnley, it's vital that the Blades get their automatic promotion push back on track with a win over Cardiff at Bramall Lane in the lunchtime kick-off.

In his programme notes for the game, Heckingbottom has called directly on the fans to make their presence felt today and in the remaining home games this season.

He said: "We need the supporters more than ever, the performance of everyone is vital, particularly in these next four games when we will have big crowds inside the Lane."

Who do Sheffield United still have to play this season?

In many ways, it's a blessing for the Blades to play four consecutive home games as they look to confirm their promotion to the Premier League and they'll want to avoid having to leave too much on the line for the final two fixtures, which sees them face Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City away from home.

The Blades will be heavy favourites against both Cardiff and Bristol City but play-off chasers West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End could be tough tests.

They will likely have to dig deep at points during the run and that's where the supporters can play a part.