Paul Heckingbottom assesses Sheffield United’s promotion chances

Sheffield United have won nine, drawn three and lost one since Paul Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic at the helm at the back end of 2021.

Ben Davies’ second half additional time winner against Blackburn Rovers in midweek will have been huge for belief in the camp, especially after the Blades battled on with ten men after Charlie Goode’s red card.

Heckingbottom is not taking anything for granted and was very measured in evaluating the Blades’ promotion chances when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “It’s going to change around, you would think, and we just have to try and make sure we’re in with a shout when it comes to the final day.

“Because that’s what it might all come down to.

“It’s going to switch and we’re going to have to switch as well.