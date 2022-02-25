Championship News
Paul Heckingbottom assesses Sheffield United’s promotion chances
Sheffield United have won nine, drawn three and lost one since Paul Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic at the helm at the back end of 2021.
Ben Davies’ second half additional time winner against Blackburn Rovers in midweek will have been huge for belief in the camp, especially after the Blades battled on with ten men after Charlie Goode’s red card.
Heckingbottom is not taking anything for granted and was very measured in evaluating the Blades’ promotion chances when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.
He said: “It’s going to change around, you would think, and we just have to try and make sure we’re in with a shout when it comes to the final day.
“Because that’s what it might all come down to.
“It’s going to switch and we’re going to have to switch as well.
“I know what the lads are capable of.
“They are fighting and scrapping and they are always delighted for each other when things go well, which gives you an idea of what they’re like.”
It does feel likely that things will go down to the wire in the second tier this season, however if they can sustain their current form, it will be automatic promotion contention they will be in come the final few weeks of the campaign.
The Verdict
It is very smart for Heckingbottom to remain relaxed and almost re-instill an underdog mentality into the Blades’ squad and supporter base.
They experienced a very difficult first half of the season under Jokanovic and many would have written off their play-off hopes when Heckingbottom stepped into the dugout.
They have been a touch reliant on Billy Sharp and Morgan Gibbs-White for inspiration in the final third, if other players can start contributing with greater regularity, then there is no reason why they cannot at least make Bournemouth sweat a bit in pursuit of second place.
Time will tell, but at the rate they are going, a play-off finish will be the minimum achievement for the Blades in the final stretch of the campaign.