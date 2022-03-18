Paul Heckingbottom aligns where Sheffield United focus should be

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is encouraging his players to keep thinking about promotion as they get ready to face Barnsley on Saturday before the international break.

Suffering with injuries, the Blades suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of Coventry City and drew 0-0 with Blackpool in their previous two games.

Speaking about his side’s current situation, Heckingbottom told Yorkshire Live: “We have go that mindset at the minute where we just have to stay in it and pick up points until we get players back.

“It’s tough at the minute everyone is working hard and we would love to have the luxury of giving them a rest, give them a shake-up, leave them out to get energised and then pit them back in and make changes from the bench, we would love to be doing that.”

They now face Heckingbottom’s former team and relegation-threatened side, Barnsley, this weekend before an international break that could really benefit Heckingbottom’s side.

Although Sheffield United would be expected to beat Barnsley from looking at the table, Barnsley have picked up some good results of late holding league leaders Fulham to a 1-1 draw and beating Bristol City 2-0 midweek.

The Tykes now sit just two points away from safety so there’s no doubt they will be pushing hard to win this game on Saturday too.

Looking ahead to the game, Heckingbottom said: “If we can get three points on Saturday, everything looks fantastic and hopefully some bodies back after the international break. We are right where we want to be in terms of the league but just not where we want to be in terms of personnel.

“We are down to the bare bones and that’s where the boys deserve credit because they are pushing and from our point of view trying to inject extra energy into the players by leaving them out and bringing them back in but we don’t have those luxuries. I’m expecting a positive result Saturday, get the two-week break and then get some more bodies back.”

The Verdict:

Sheffield United will be very relieved there is an international break upon us given how unlucky they’ve been with injuries recently.

They do, of course, have a big game against Barnsley to play first where they need to keep their intentions in mind and try and get a result.

The Blades currently sit ninth in the league but level on points with Nottingham Forest and one point off Middlesbrough and QPR, who are sixth.

If they could get a win this weekend, it keeps them properly in the mix for a play-off spot and they can then look to come back and fight for that hopefully with more players in a couple of weeks.