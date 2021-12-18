Paul Heckingbottom admits concern over Sheffield United situation as January looms

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he’s concerned that he could lose the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Ben Davies in January.

Both players have clauses in place from their parent clubs that could be activated should Wolves or Liverpool decide to do so.

However, the Blades boss believes the best place for the pair is Bramall Lane given how much they’ve benefitted from regular first-team football.

Gibbs-White has been vital to Sheffield United this season having contributed to five goals and four assists while Davies has shown his quality in the back-line.

But the Yorkshire side are in a precarious position where they could potentially lose two key players at the worst possible time with fixtures coming thick and fast over Christmas and New Year.

United do have decent squad depth but it would be a huge blow to lose the duo, and when asked by The Examiner if he’s concerned, Heckingbottom said: “We think we are a good place for our loan players to come and be in a good group, get game time, push and hopefully climb the league.

“A lot of that is out of our control. They are not our players. We’re happy with them, they are happy with the club so hopefully we can keep that going forward.

The Verdict

Losing both Gibbs-White and Davies would be a huge blow to Sheffield United – both have contributed massively this season and look even better under Heckingbottom.

Gibbs-White in particular is having a ‘player of the season’ type of campaign and his quality going forwards will be almost impossible to replace in a winter transfer window.

Someone like Gibbs-White could be the difference between this Sheffield United side getting into the top six or languishing in mid-table this season so they will be very hopeful that Wolves decide to leave him where he is.