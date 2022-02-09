Paul Heckingbottom adds more depth to recent Sheffield United injury blow

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has dedicated part of his programme notes to injured striker Rhian Brewster.

Brewster has suffered a hamstring injury this season and it’s going to require surgery to properly free him of the issue. That has, subsequently, ended his season.

Ahead of tonight’s clash with West Brom in the Championship, Heckingbottom has issued a message on the striker.

“We were happy with the squad we had put together but the injury to Rhian Brewster was a blow,” Heckingbottom wrote.

“Unfortunately, he had to have an operation yesterday on a hamstring problem which means we’ll lose him for a couple of months. We have thoroughly assessed his issue and our experts felt an operation was the best course of action.

“Of course, we will support him. Injuries are part and parcel of the game, but we can develop him whilst he’s out of the team, there’s an opportunity to address other areas of his game.

“We feel he will be back stronger, and we can look forward to that time.”

Quiz: Did Sheffield United win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Luton Town (H)? Win Draw Loss

Brewster’s injury has come at a time when he was just starting to find his groove in a Sheffield United shirt.

The 21-year-old has scored four goals across 16 games in all competitions this season, with Heckingbottom getting the best out of him following his appointment.

The Verdict

It’s a blow to lose Brewster and his absence coming after a successful January transfer window only adds to the frustration.

However, as Heckingbottom alludes to, you have to find the positives within the negatives.

Brewster is young and has a lot of games still left to play for Sheffield United, but the club can work on other areas of his game and help him become a more rounded player.

Thoughts? Let us know!