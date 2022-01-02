Paul Heckingbottom addresses Sheffield United’s January transfer plans

Sheffield United find themselves sitting in 13th place in the Championship and seven points from the top six following Paul Heckingbottom’s good start at Bramall Lane.

The form has seen Heckingbottom win his three games in charge so far, which included a 1-0 win away at Fulham.

That has inevitably changed the expectations of the season with the Blades now giving themselves a fighting chance of a place in the top six after a poor start under former boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

But the focus has now shifted to strengthening the squad for the second half of the season with Heckingbottom admitting that plans are in place for additions.

He told The Examiner: “We have been looking at players and that will continue.

“We need competition, we need strength and a little bit of flexibility, which we have got in the squad, because at any point we can lose players as we are seeing, so we need that cover to be able to cover across different positions.”

As for departures, according to The Examiner, Sander Berge has been linked with a move away from and Lys Mousset could be an outgoing player with the forward’s contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Sky Sports in particular linked Berge with a potential switch this month to Newcastle United but it remains to be seen if the Magpies actually make a move for the Norwegian midfielder.

The Verdict

Sheffield United are in a unique position considering the huge shift under Heckingbottom.

Postponements haven’t helped the Blades but it probably allows Heckingbottom time to analyse his squad and what he will need exactly for the second half the season.

Allowing some players to move on does make sense, but as Heckingbottom alluded to, it shouldn’t be at the sacrifice of cover.