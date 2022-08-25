Paul Hartley provides an update on Hartlepool United’s transfer activity

Hartlepool United boss Paul Hartley has provided an update on the League Two side’s potential incomings in the final days of the transfer window.

The League Two outfit have been busy with incomings so far this summer, with new manager Hartley adding 14 new players to the squad. However, despite the high number of incomings, Hartlepool don’t seem to have finished their transfer business as of yet.

Hartley is currently preparing his side for their trip to league leaders Leyton Orient this weekend, with Pools still searching for their first win of the campaign.

As well as focusing on the upcoming league games, Hartley and co are still pursuing targets, with the League Two boss still keen to add to his squad.

When speaking to the media, the Hartlepool manager has revealed that the club have offers in for players, but he doesn’t expect much activity until after the game this weekend.

Hartley said, via Hartlepool Mail: “No,” when asked whether anything is imminent.

“I think you’ll probably see a lot of movement after the weekend where players might be surplus to requirements, and then we’ve got to try and move and get them.

“We’ve made offers for players. We’re just waiting to hear back from some of them, but I think you’re going to probably have to wait until after the weekend before anything falls into place.”

Despite saying nothing is imminent as of now, Hartley was keen to point out that he expects his club to be busy in the remaining days of the transfer window and hinted that deals may even go right down to the wire.

He added: “I think [we’ll be busy]. It’ll be interesting. I think we will be busy on Thursday, possibly last minute.

“That’s not the way I want it to be, but I think that’s always a possibility, and likely every other manager will be saying the same.”

The Verdict

This is a sign from Hartley that he either feels the club still needs more bodies through the door or, because of the start of the season the Pools have had, he thinks they need more quality through the door.

Hartlepool have made a lot of signings this summer, showing the intent of the board to back their new manager. However, all the new additions this summer have either been free transfers or loan deals, so there could be a case to argue that Hartlepool haven’t really gone out into the market and added quality to the side.

The League Two side have only made three loan signings so far this summer, so there could be a possibility that Hartley looks to the loan market and uses his contacts to bring a few more players in that way. Either way, it does look to be a busy end to the transfer window for Hartley and Hartlepool.