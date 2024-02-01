Highlights Ipswich Town have made an enquiry for Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett.

Ipswich are looking to add competition to their left-back spot and improve depth in defence.

Dummett needs to push through a move to join Ipswich and potentially get more game time.

Ipswich Town have made an enquiry for Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett, as reported by The Chronicle’s Lee Ryder.

The Tractor Boys have taken to life very well in the Championship, so much so that they are on course to finish in the play-offs at the very least.

Kieran McKenna's side are currently in second place with 59 points, 10 behind leaders Leicester City, but one ahead of Southampton and two ahead of Leeds United in fourth place.

Given the position Ipswich are in, there hasn’t been a desperate need to make several singings this month.

The club have made two additions so far, with Lewis Travis joining the club on loan from Blackburn Rovers and Ali Al-Hamadi joining on a permanent basis from AFC Wimbledon.

It now seems that Ipswich aren’t finished there, with Newcastle’s Dummett also a player they are looking at before the 11pm deadline.

Ipswich make Paul Dummett enquiry

It has been reported in the past few days, that Ipswich are looking to add more competition to their left-back spot.

The club have some injury concerns in defence and even though Leif Davis is highly rated and considered first choice, McKenna is keen to add another body to that area of his team.

The club has been linked with ex-Middlesbrough defender Marc Bola in the last week or so, but it now seems Newcastle United’s Paul Dummett is the latest target.

According to Lee Ryder, Ipswich had made a tentative inquiry for the defender, but the Premier League side have resisted the offer.

It is unclear if the Tractor Boys plan to return with an offer, but as things stand, it seems the Magpies aren’t looking to do a deal.

The 32-year-old signed a new contract with the club during the summer, and that contract runs until the end of this season.

Paul Dummett’s stats this season

Paul Dummett has found himself on the fringes for the whole of this season, with his latest contract seeing him more used as a squad player than an important first-teamer.

So far this season, Dummett has played just four times for Newcastle, with two appearances coming in the EFL Cup.

He has played just once in the Premier League, and that was a four-minute cameo against Chelsea in November.

While he has also featured most recently in the FA Cup game against Sunderland, and again, that was a cameo off the bench that lasted just one minute.

The experienced defender didn’t play in any of Newcastle’s Champions League games but was on the bench for all six games.

Dummett needs to leave Newcastle and join Ipswich

Dummett is clearly not favoured at Newcastle, and it seems the only reason they want to keep hold of the player is because of squad depth.

Therefore, the 32-year-old needs to push through a move before the transfer deadline and join a team like Ipswich.

His game time might not improve that much, but he will likely feature more, and he could become a useful player for the Tractor Boys as he can play in multiple positions, as well as providing key cover for Leif Davis.