Highlights Strengthen squad with Championship experience to avoid relegation battle, says Paul Dickov.

Clean sheet against Middlesbrough encouraging, need more experience.

Important for Derby to build confidence early, focus on performance.

Former Derby County forward Paul Dickov has warned the Rams about the importance of strengthening their squad properly before the end of the transfer window as they look to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Derby earned promotion from League One at the second attempt last year, coming second in the table behind Portsmouth.

Warne’s side have won one of their two opening games of the new season, beating Middlesbrough at Pride Park last weekend after an opening-day loss to Blackburn Rovers.

Derby have made several additions this summer, bringing in the likes of Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, Kenzo Goudmijn, and Ben Osborn, among others.

The return of Ebou Adams on a permanent basis was also sealed after his initial loan move from Cardiff City in the previous campaign.

Ebou Adams - Derby County league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 17 1 (1) 2024-25 2 (0) 0

Paul Dickov issues Derby relegation warning

Dickov has warned Derby that they need to properly strengthen their squad to avoid dropping back into League One.

However, he has claimed that the clean sheet against Middlesbrough will be very encouraging for the team, despite admitting they were a little fortunate to come away with the victory.

“It’s always key to strengthen if you go up a league,” said Dickov.

“To get players who know the Championship is vital and if Derby can get some experience as well as some good youngsters, then it can bode well for the season ahead.

“With so many games, it’s a very tough league and it’s important to have a good squad as with three games in a week, you can get caught adrift if you don’t pick up points."

He added: “The opening day defeat was a concern, but to bounce back and get three points on the board against Boro was massive.

“The stats suggest they were lucky, but at this stage of the season, it’s so important to get your confidence up after pre-season and to get points on the board gives them a springboard to progress.

“Look at Oxford United who came up from League One, they have also started quite well.

“So for Derby, they can now look to push on and with a clean sheet as well, that would have pleased Paul Warne as Boro boast top strikers.”

Derby’s start to the Championship season

Derby lost their opening day fixture to Blackburn 4-2 at Ewood Park, with goals coming from Curtis Nelson and Kane Wilson in the loss.

The 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough last weekend saw Kayden Jackson bag his first goal for the club after securing a loan move from Ipswich Town earlier in the summer.

Warne will be hoping to go into the September international break with at least one another win, as they face Watford and Bristol City.

The Rams also have until 30 August to complete any remaining transfer deals before the window closes for the rest of the calendar year.

Next couple games will be big for Derby

Derby are still getting a feel for how competitive they really are at this level, which can inform what areas of the team they might still need to strengthen.

This weekend’s game against Watford will be their last chance to test the team before the window closes, so Warne will be keen to see a positive performance.

Getting the win over Boro last weekend, however fortunate, was a huge result as it got some points on the board.

Now that this pressure is off so early in the campaign, they can focus on preparing for each game as best they can without that pressure of needing points to keep pace.