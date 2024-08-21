Highlights Blackburn Rovers urged by ex-player to pursue Fulham's Jay Stansfield despite high fee and competition from Birmingham.

Stansfield's versatile playing style could provide a different option for Blackburn Rovers' attacking lineup.

Despite challenges, Stansfield's potential and goal-scoring ability make him an attractive long-term investment for any club.

Blackburn Rovers have been told not to give up in their pursuit of Fulham youngster Jay Stansfield by former player Paul Dickov, despite a hefty price-tag being placed on the head of the striker.

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Rovers are interested in the 21-year-old, with Fulham wanting £6 million from any club that is interested in taking on the services of Stansfield.

He spent last season on loan at Birmingham City, who have also been attempting their own deal for the striker who scored 13 goals in all competitions with Blues.

Despite playing in League One, Birmingham do have a huge budget, with Nixon also reporting that they have £20 million to spend on transfer fees and wages for 2024/25 as they look to bounce back from relegation at the first time of asking.

Nevertheless, Blackburn have also brought in money of their own this summer, with both Sammie Szmodics and Sam Gallagher leaving the club - potentially leaving an opening for Stansfield.

Dickov has implored Blackburn to buy Stansfield

Blackburn have brought in two strikers already this summer to cover the loss of Szmodics, signing Makhtar Gueye and Yuki Ohashi from abroad, but they still have space for at least one more.

At just 21, Stansfield could be the perfect long-term replacement for Szmodics, and will be able to take the club to the next level in the coming years.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, former Rovers and Manchester City striker Paul Dickov has told his ex-team to keep up their interest in Stansfield, despite the high fee and competition from Birmingham.

He said: “When you lose a player like Szmodics it’s important to recruit a replacement who can score goals in the Championship and Stansfield can do that.

“You can never replace Szmodics directly, but you must add replacements quickly as goals can dry up, and you need good strikers to maintain the positive start Blackburn have had.

“I think it may take a couple of strikers for Blackburn, so expect another one to come in as well.”

Stansfield gives Blackburn a different option

Compared to the physical Gueye and Ohashi, Stansfield is a player that will operate more similarly to Szmodics, with the ability to drop into the number 10 role when required and bring the ball forward from there.

His qualities were extremely obvious in a poor Birmingham side, and without his goals the team would have been relegated much earlier.

At 21, he is at a great age, with plenty of time to improve and blossom into a fantastic striker, potentially in the Premier League.

Jay Stansfield's Championship stats for Birmingham City 2023/24 (Sofascore) Appearances (Starts) 43 (39) Goals (Assists) 12 (2) Minutes per goal 279 minutes Shots per game 2.3 Big chances created 6

There are flaws to his game, of course, and he does lack the strength that Blackburn's other strikers provide, but his tenacity and ability to press is second to none, making him an obvious target for John Eustace.

Although Fulham's manager, Marco Silva, has said in the past that Stansfield will not leave Craven Cottage this summer, the right bid at the right time could see him move to Ewood Park before the transfer window slams shut on August 30.